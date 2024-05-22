Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart surgery

80°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS  - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a benefit lunch Thursday for an officer who underwent a heart transplant.

According to the PCPSO, the lunch is being held for Sgt. Mike Battiste. It will be held at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads at 11 a.m. Thursday,

The jambalaya plates will cost $10.

