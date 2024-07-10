Pointe Coupee Parish courthouse closed due to construction, agencies relocated

NEW ROADS — The Pointe Coupee Parish courthouse is closed during construction on the building.

The parish government said that all agencies housed within the courthouse — including the Sheriff, Judges, Assessor and Clerk of Court — have relocated to several different buildings around town.

Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the closure is to remove termites and asbestos from the 122-year-old courthouse. He said it would take about six months to a year.

Officials ask that no one enter the building under any circumstances.