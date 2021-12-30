81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pointe Coupee deputy on leave after chase led to gunfire

5 hours 10 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, December 30 2021 Dec 30, 2021 December 30, 2021 11:27 AM December 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

NEW ROADS - A sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave after firing a gun during a foot chase in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that two deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle along LA 10 on Sunday. That vehicle crashed into a ditch, and three individuals got out and fled on foot.

Deputies were pursing the trio on foot when one of the suspects pulled a gun and pointed it at a deputy. The department said shots were fired, though it didn't specify whether it appeared the suspect or the deputy shot first. 

No one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the deputy was put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

