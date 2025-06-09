89°
Plaquemine residents to have overnight power outage Saturday
PLAQUEMINE - City of Plaquemine energy customers will be in the dark - and most importantly without air conditioning - Saturday night as a planned outage is scheduled.
City officials said the outage will start around midnight Saturday and last until 6 a.m. Sunday, which is enough time for crews to change out equipment at the substation.
Leaders said that Entergy customers outside of Plaquemine should not experience any lapse in service.
