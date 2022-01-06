45°
Plaquemine park closed after being vandalized with explicit graffiti

Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PLAQUEMINE - The Fort Area Park in Plaquemine is closed after being vandalized with explicit graffiti.

Police say the park sidewalks were spray-painted with "explicit foul language." The park will remain closed until the sidewalks can be cleaned.

According to the Plaquemine Police Department, this is the third criminal incident in the park within the past year. Previously, the park basketball goal was shot out, and armed men were spotted in the area.

City officials ask that anyone with information about the graffiti contact the Plaquemine Police Department at 225-687-9273.

