Plaquemine firefighters tackle flames that spread to multiple businesses along Railroad Avenue

PLAQUEMINE - A vacant food mart and a two other buildings were damaged by a large fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Plaquemine Fire Department, Sam's Food Mart along Railroad Avenue sparked around 3:45 p.m. and the flames caught to surrounding structures.

Five fire departments worked to put out the flames. No injuries have been reported and it is unclear how much damage was done to the buildings.

According to the food mart's online business listing, the store is permanently closed.