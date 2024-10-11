Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine area placed on temporary shelter in place due to pipeline leak
PLAQUEMINE - A temporary shelter-in-place has been issued in Plaquemine due to a pipeline leak in the area.
The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said the office was notified of the leak just south of Plaquemine High School on Friday. The Pecan Meadow area has been placed on a temporary shelter-in-place and a section of LA 75 remained closed as of 11 a.m.
The Iberville Parish School District said that they were aware of the pipeline fire and advised all students and staff to remain indoors and shelter-in-place until it was lifted around 10:45 a.m., Iberville Schools Superintendent Louis Voiron said.
Exxon Mobil is on the scene. The leaking valve has been shut down, and the plant is flaring the rest of the product.
Plaquemine High plays McKinley High School for its homecoming game at the school at 7 p.m. According to school officials, the plan for the game was not affected by the leak.
The office will notify the public when the area is safe.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear what chemical was leaking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf
-
Family displaced after early-morning fire off Plank Road