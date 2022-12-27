Plants damaged and wilted in extreme Christmas freeze could still spring back to life

The arctic freeze left many people with many concerns, and a big one is plant life.

Ben Pecink is the vice president of Louisiana Nursery. He says they had a plan to combat the freezing cold weather and protect their plants.

"Luckily, we have a lot of green houses that we can transport and move all of our tender fold into," Pecink said.

People who can't just move their plants into greenhouses had to take other measures, like covering their flowers with tarps and blankets, but that may not have helped every plant.

"It's going to depend on the plant and its cold tolerance," Pecink explained.

The bitter cold of the last few days was harsher on some plants than others. Many people have walked outside to see brown plants in their yard, but specialists say they might not be dead just yet.

"To kind of assess some of the damage post, you know, a freeze like this, your best thing to do is just to go and kind of scratch a little bit of the bark off of the stem and see if there's some life left in the stem," Pecink said.

If there's any life left in some of your more weathered plants, you're going to have to be patient to see if they can spring back to life.

And temperatures are rising, but if there is another freeze in the future, you should water your plants before the cold kicks in to help them survive.