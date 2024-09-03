Plans in the works to modernize nuclear plant alert system in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Modernized emergency systems could come to the River Bend Nuclear Station in St. Francisville, and some residents say they’re worried about how the updates will affect the area.

West Feliciana Parish President Kenneth Havard says the parish is working with Entergy to create preliminary plans to update the emergency alert system at the West Feliciana Nuclear Power Plant, potentially replacing the sirens with radio, television and cellphone alerts.

Havard says the updates are reliable and would modernize the parish’s current system.

“Entergy has told me they use this system around the state,” Harvard said.

On social media, some residents were concerned the cell phone alerts couldn’t be reliable in parts of the parish where cell service is spotty, but Havard says cell service shouldn’t have an effect.

“There's a particular service that police and amber alerts use, even if you have half a bar or something, it gets the alerts out to you,” Havard said.

While the project is early on and mostly under wraps, an Entergy representative confirmed they’re planning to modernize the system in a statement to WBRZ. They’re working alongside federal agencies moving forward, the statement added.