Pine Grove man arrested for sexually abusing disabled person
PINE GROVE - A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a person with disabilities.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Russell Housley was booked for the sexual battery and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.
It is unclear if Housley and the victim knew one another before the assault.
