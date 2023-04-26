79°
Pine Grove man arrested for sexually abusing disabled person

By: Logan Cullop

PINE GROVE - A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a person with disabilities. 

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Russell Housley was booked for the sexual battery and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability. 

It is unclear if Housley and the victim knew one another before the assault. 

