Pilot spent 12 hours floating in MS River after Friday morning crash in West Feliciana

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The pilot of a small helicopter was rescued after floating in the Mississippi River for 12 hours Friday after the helicopter crashed.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was seen holding on to a propane bottle, floating in the river near the mouth of Bayou Sara Friday evening. Deputies launched a boat and rescued the man.

The pilot was not identified.

Deputies said the pilot said he was flying a Robinson R-44 helicopter from Lafayette. He said the helicopter "went down in the river" about 4:45 a.m. Friday, about 45 minutes after leaving the Lafayette area.

“He is extremely lucky to have survived the crash, and that he went down in an area that is near a public access point to the river,’” Sheriff Brian Spillman said. “He was in the water over 12 hours. I don’t think he could have lasted much longer.”

The pilot was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital suffering from exposure and a possible diabetic condition.

The pilot said he was the only person on the helicopter.

The sheriff's office said it was spending Saturday searching for the downed aircraft using a helicopter, drone and boat. It was not found by Saturday afternoon.

The pilot was identified as Victor Guillory, 62, of Lafayette. He was last listed in stable condition.