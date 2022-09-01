80°
PHOTOS: St. George Fire Department responds to two separate car fires Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A local fire department responded to two separate car fires Wednesday: one on I-10 WB and one at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel.
The St. George Fire Department first responded to a tow truck fire on I-10 westbound.
It then responded to a car fire near the L'Auberge parking garage. The car was not inside of the parking garage, and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
