80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: St. George Fire Department responds to two separate car fires Wednesday

1 hour 43 seconds ago Thursday, September 01 2022 Sep 1, 2022 September 01, 2022 7:32 AM September 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A local fire department responded to two separate car fires Wednesday: one on I-10 WB and one at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel.

The St. George Fire Department first responded to a tow truck fire on I-10 westbound. 

It then responded to a car fire near the L'Auberge parking garage. The car was not inside of the parking garage, and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Trending News

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days