65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Phase 3 order remains until after Thanksgiving

1 day 11 hours 17 minutes ago Thursday, November 05 2020 Nov 5, 2020 November 05, 2020 9:00 AM November 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced he is extending the state's current phase 3 order into next month.

During a news conference Thursday, the governor announced the current order and its restrictions will carry over another four weeks, until Dec. 4. The current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, was set to expire Friday.

The state's mask mandate will also remain in effect.

Under the current order, many capital-area parishes have been able to reopen bars. However, most businesses still face a number of restrictions. 

You can find a full breakdown of phase 3 guidelines here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days