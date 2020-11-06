65°
Phase 3 order remains until after Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced he is extending the state's current phase 3 order into next month.
During a news conference Thursday, the governor announced the current order and its restrictions will carry over another four weeks, until Dec. 4. The current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, was set to expire Friday.
The state's mask mandate will also remain in effect.
Under the current order, many capital-area parishes have been able to reopen bars. However, most businesses still face a number of restrictions.
You can find a full breakdown of phase 3 guidelines here.
