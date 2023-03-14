46°
Person walked into Denham Springs home, allegedly helped themselves to 'several guns'

DENHAM SRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person who reportedly walked into a home and stole "several guns" Monday morning. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the person entered a home on Bonnie Bleu Drive in Denham Springs Monday morning around 9 a.m. and took several guns. Their vehicle was also seen in surveillance footage. 

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is encouraged to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

