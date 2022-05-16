71°
Person shot off Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting near Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting on Paulson Street, just south of Jackson Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said one person was injured, and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.
