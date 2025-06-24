76°
Person hospitalized after reportedly jumping from train

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 September 03, 2018 5:13 PM September 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to reports of a person jumping from a moving train Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Apple Street near S. 17th Street. Authorities say the victim was being taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Little information is available at this time.

