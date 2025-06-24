76°
Person hospitalized after reportedly jumping from train
BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to reports of a person jumping from a moving train Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Apple Street near S. 17th Street. Authorities say the victim was being taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Little information is available at this time.
