Person found shot to death inside Baton Rouge apartment
BATON ROUGE - One is dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment Friday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a person was found shot to death inside an apartment at the corner of Titian Avenue and N. Carrollton Avenue.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
