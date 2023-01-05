66°
Person found shot in crashed car along I-110 early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found shot inside a car that had gotten into a wreck along I-110 early Thursday morning.
The vehicle reportedly crashed on I-110 North at Capital Access Road around 2 a.m. Police found a person inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
That person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unclear.
No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
