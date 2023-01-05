66°
Person found shot in crashed car along I-110 early Thursday morning

Thursday, January 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was found shot inside a car that had gotten into a wreck along I-110 early Thursday morning. 

The vehicle reportedly crashed on I-110 North at Capital Access Road around 2 a.m. Police found a person inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unclear. 

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

