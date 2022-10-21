69°
Person found dead in a vehicle along I-10 early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a vehicle off I-10 eastbound just before the split Friday morning, causing police activity that caused major traffic backups, sources told WBRZ.
Traffic cameras in the area showed police units and a coroner's van active on I-10 shortly before the split. Traffic backed up from the split to Port Allen before the scene was cleared and congestion lessened.
Sources said the coroner's van was called for a body found in a vehicle. The man was dead when law enforcement arrived. The coroner's office told WBRZ the man had no visible injuries.
The death is still under investigation.
