Person found dead in a vehicle along I-10 early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a vehicle off I-10 eastbound just before the split Friday morning, causing police activity that caused major traffic backups, sources told WBRZ.

Traffic cameras in the area showed police units and a coroner's van active on I-10 shortly before the split. Traffic backed up from the split to Port Allen before the scene was cleared and congestion lessened.

Sources said the coroner's van was called for a body found in a vehicle. The man was dead when law enforcement arrived. The coroner's office told WBRZ the man had no visible injuries.

The death is still under investigation.