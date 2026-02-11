Latest Weather Blog
Person detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie disappearance released by Arizona authorities
RIO RICO, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona have released a person detained for questioning in connection with the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie, ABC News reports
ABC reports that the person, who was fully compliant with law enforcement, was detained during a traffic stop.
Authorities were also searching a residence in Rio Rico, Arizona, about 60 miles south of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Jan. 31, and authorities believe she was abducted from her home early the next morning.
On Tuesday, authorities released photos and videos of an armed person in a mask in front of Nancy Guthrie's home, appearing to tamper with a security camera.
