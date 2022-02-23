74°
Shooting victim sought help at Perkins Road tailor shop
BATON ROUGE - People inside a tailor shop on Perkins Road got a shock Wednesday when a person suffering from a gunshot wound stumbled into the place.
Baton Rouge Police said a person was shot about a mile away and ended up at the tailor on Perkins Road at the Valley Street corner.
The person was likely shot on Balis Street near Bawell and somehow ended up at the tailor, which is across the street from a fire and EMS station.
Detectives were working late into Wednesday afternoon piecing together what happened: The shooting on Balis and how the victim ended up at the tailor shop on Perkins.
Details about the names of people involved and if there were any suspects have not been released.
The person who was shot was reportedly critically injured.
