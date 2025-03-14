People in the capital city celebrate National Pi Day at Cajun restaurant Elsie's Plate and Pie

BATON ROUGE — On Friday, people in Baton Rouge celebrated National Pi Day and it was definitely not the classroom.

Many people gathered at Elsie's Plate and Pie on Government Street to recognize the mathematical concept's day. It was a time for lovers of pi and pie alike to celebrate the mathematical constant 3.14, represented by the Greek letter π.

While the day is supposed to honor one of math's most important numbers, most people nowadays celebrate by stuffing their bellies with good food.

On Friday, pie lovers lined up at the Cajun restaurant near Beverly Drive to wait for a tasty surprise, with some pies priced at $3.14 to commemorate the day.

Chef Paul Dauvin Dupré has run the restaurant named after his grandmother for many years. He said that this fun tradition is their busiest day of the entire year.

"You know, we've dropped, lots and lots and lots of extra of our dessert, (and) pies, trying to prepare as best we can, so that we can you know get people in and out," Dupré said.