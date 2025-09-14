81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
People gather for 9th annual Taste of the Deep South festival

Sunday, September 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People gathered to listen to music and have a Southern meal at the 9th annual Taste of the Deep South festival on Saturday. 

Festival organizer Henry Turner Jr. said that the festival is a celebration of the state and what it has to offer people of all ages. 

"Today we're just kind of focusing on Louisiana, and we got a couple touring artists coming through. Yesterday, we did our big children's village. Really nice," Turner Jr. said. "Today is kind of an adult day, laid back and doing our thing, you know?"

