Pennsylvania McDonald's franchisee who created Big Mac dies

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 30 2016 Nov 30, 2016 November 30, 2016 9:34 AM November 30, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via: Times West Virginian

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh-area McDonald's franchisee who created the Big Mac nearly 50 years ago has died. Michael "Jim" Delligatti was 98.

McDonald's spokeswoman Kerry Ford confirmed that Delligatti died at home surrounded by his family on Monday night.

Delligatti's franchise was based in Uniontown when he invented the chain's signature burger with two all-beef patties, "special sauce," lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.

Delligatti told The Associated Press in 2006 that Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's resisted the idea at first because its simple lineup of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and shakes was selling well.

But Delligatti wanted to offer a bigger burger and it went over so well it spread to the rest of Delligatti's 47 stores, then went national in 1968.


