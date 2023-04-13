63°
Pelicans season ends with 123-118 loss to Thunder in play-in game

1 hour 43 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 12 2023 Apr 12, 2023 April 12, 2023 11:29 PM April 12, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans season ends with a 123-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In game. The Pelicans had a 6 point halftime lead but struggled in the 3rd quarter as OKC took the lead to 9.

New Orleans season ends in disappointing fashion, as the team had high hopes to make a deep postseason run early in the year, but when Zion Williamson went out those hopes ended.

Brandon Ingram lead the team with 30 points, and 7 assists. New Orleans finishes the year with a 42-40 record. 

