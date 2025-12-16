58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Peeping Tom, other charges dismissed for man arrested in 2024 for Ben Hur Road home break-ins

1 hour 59 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 9:50 AM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Charges have been dismissed for a man previously accused of robbing several Ben Hur Road homes and being a Peeping Tom outside a Shadow Bluff Drive home, court records say.

Ryan Devonta Williams, 33, was accused of masturbating while looking through the window of the Shadow Bluff home on Aug. 23, 2024. 

Deputies also arrested Williams on a series of home burglaries along Ben Hur Road. 

The charges he faced, including unauthorized entry, Peeping Tom, stalking and obscenity, were all dropped on Dec. 9, court records say.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days