Pedestrian taken to hospital in serious condition after being struck by car on Stanford Avenue

40 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 10:42 AM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a car on Stanford Avenue near Perkins Road. 

Baton Rouge Police said that the person was hit around 8:30 a.m. EMS also responded to the scene, BRPD said. 

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

