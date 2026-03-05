Pedestrian struck, hospitalized early Thursday morning along Rieger Road

ST. GEORGE — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a car along Rieger Road.

Officials said the pedestrian was hospitalized in stable condition after being struck around 5 a.m. in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites near I-10.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies and Baton Rouge EMS both responded to the scene.