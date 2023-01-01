Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - A person was struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day.

Authorities said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle sometime between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. The victim died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for details about the crash.

This is a developing story.