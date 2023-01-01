66°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - A person was struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day.
Authorities said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle sometime between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. The victim died at the scene.
No more information was immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for details about the crash.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage girls killed after police unit crashed into their vehicle during high-speed...
-
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves...
-
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun...
-
After fire at vital Ascension pumping station, leaders say parish is prepared
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: New Years Edition