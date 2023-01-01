66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day

1 hour 37 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, January 01 2023 Jan 1, 2023 January 01, 2023 4:16 PM January 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A person was struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day.

Authorities said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle sometime between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. The victim died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for details about the crash.

This is a developing story.

