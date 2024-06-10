Pedestrian killed in Evangeline Parish crash

MAMOU - A pedestrian was hit by a car and died from their injuries in a crash late Saturday night.

State police said 63-year-old Sharron Hampshire of Ville Platte was walking near the fog line on Highway 104 shortly before midnight on Saturday. A Honda Pilot was driving in the same direction and, for reasons state police say are still under investigation, the Honda struck Hampshire. Hampshire died on the scene.

The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and was not injured. They took a breath test on scene and no alcohol was detected to be in their system.