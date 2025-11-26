Pedestrian killed in early morning Livingston Parish crash

WALKER - A pedestrian was killed in a Livingston Parish crash early Wednesday morning along LA 447 at Rougk Lane, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Jeremy Grubbs, 47, was killed while walking south in the southbound lane of LA 447 around 4 a.m. when a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, also travelling south, allegedly struck Grubbs with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Grubbs sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Silverado had no reported injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.