Pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Erwinville highway

ERWINVILLE - A person from Gretna was hit by a truck and killed early Monday morning while walking on an Erwinville highway.

State Police said 55-year-old Adrian Hammond was walking on Flynn Road near Section Road around 3 a.m. when they were hit by a truck.

Troopers said Hammond died at the scene. The driver was not wearing their seatbelt, but was not hurt.

Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and Hammond.