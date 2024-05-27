87°
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Erwinville highway
ERWINVILLE - A person from Gretna was hit by a truck and killed early Monday morning while walking on an Erwinville highway.
State Police said 55-year-old Adrian Hammond was walking on Flynn Road near Section Road around 3 a.m. when they were hit by a truck.
Troopers said Hammond died at the scene. The driver was not wearing their seatbelt, but was not hurt.
Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and Hammond.
