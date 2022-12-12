64°
Pedestrian hit and killed along Plank Road near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday evening.
Authorities said the pedestrian was killed around 6:30 p.m along Plank Road near Airline Highway.
An eyewitness said they saw someone run red light before hitting the person.
No more information was immediately available.
