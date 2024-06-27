Patterson man arrested for 11 counts of vehicle burglary since 2022

BAYOU L'OURSE - Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man for 11 counts of vehicle burglary at the end of an investigation going back to 2022.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it began investigating in January 2022 after there were multiple reports of vehicle burglary in the Griffin Court area. A suspect vehicle was also tied to a string of burglaries in Stephensville and Gibson.

Gregory Payne, 21, was identified as a suspect and was arrested Wednesday at the end of the two-and-a-half-year investigation. He was booked for 11 counts of simple burglary and as a fugitive from the St. Martin and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Offices.