Latest Weather Blog
Patient Plus clinics offering COVID-19 antibody testing
BATON ROUGE - More urgent care clinics around the Baton Rouge are offering coronavirus antibody testing.
Patient Plus announced Monday it is offering the antibody test for $105. The test can tell whether you've had the virus and if your body has produced antibodies for fighting the disease.
Anyone interested in the test can set up an appointment at the Patient Plus website. You can find other clinics offering antibody testing here.
Testing will be available at the following locations.
Bocage
7353 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-442-0500
Southdowns
4460 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-831-1241
Mid City
2840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-224-2402
Delmont
5420 Plank Road,
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-228-2452
Broadmoor
9688 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-408-7587
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'He died protecting his family': daughter of man killed in shooting spree...
-
LSU to open in the fall with several changes; Saturday nights in...
-
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
-
Monday evening weather update
-
Flags at half-staff at city-parish buildings in honor of officers killed and...