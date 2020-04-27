71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Patient Plus clinics offering COVID-19 antibody testing

Monday, April 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More urgent care clinics around the Baton Rouge are offering coronavirus antibody testing.

Patient Plus announced Monday it is offering the antibody test for $105. The test can tell whether you've had the virus and if your body has produced antibodies for fighting the disease.

Anyone interested in the test can set up an appointment at the Patient Plus website. You can find other clinics offering antibody testing here.

Testing will be available at the following locations.

Bocage
7353 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-442-0500


Southdowns
4460 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-831-1241


Mid City
2840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-224-2402


Delmont
5420 Plank Road,
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-228-2452


Broadmoor
9688 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-408-7587

