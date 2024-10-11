Pat Shingleton: "No Rain Trees and Glacier Adependence."

Geophysical Research Letters reported published that some trees aren’t dependent on rain for survival. Despite the lack of rainwater, scientists referenced a forest in the Dhofar Mountains of Oman that survive by utilizing moisture from occasional fog. Years ago, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered that the forest is a “water-limited seasonal cloud forest” where moisture from passing clouds and ground fog seeps into the ground and stays until it is needed. The only threat to this unusual forest is the camels that graze in the area. These beasts traditionally consume large amounts of foliage that stunt the trees’ ability to absorb the moisture. Also, Swissinfo.ch, reported that in 1678, the towns of Fieschertal and Fiesch, located in the Swiss Alps, were flooded because of the Aletsch glacier. This led the residents to take a formal vow, praying that the Aletsch glacier would stop growing. In addition to the prayer intentions, an annual procession was instituted to reduce the ice mass. Over the years, the glacier continued to shrink at a moderate rate, reducing the threat of flooding. Scientists determined that the glacier has decreased 3.5 kilometers over three centuries, compromising needed fresh water. Residents prayed for the glacier’s growth and years ago an official request to Pope Benedict was requested, similar to the original vow sent to Pope Innocent XI.