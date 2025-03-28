Pat Shingleton: "Hurricane Tracking and Time..."

On Tuesday names were retired from the hurricane list. They include the 2016 storms Matthew and Otto while Erica and Joaquin were cut from the list last year. All storms reached the destructive and devastating criteria for removal as we remember Andrea, Katrina and Gustav that were also released years ago. In preparation for the 2017 season, the number of forecasters and forecasts continue to increase. A new website called the "Seasonal Hurricane Predictions" site will merge the work of 17 different prediction centers in an attempt to centralize forecasts into one location. Some of those centers include Accuweather, Coastal Carolina University, Colorado State University, North Carolina State University, The weather Company and Cubano de Meteorologia representing agencies from the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Cuba and Norway. The site will average the predictions for the number of North Atlantic storms for a given season and run comparatives of previous storms dating back to 1966.