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Pat Shingleton: "Chapstick and Bees Wax..."

6 years 3 months 3 days ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 9:00 AM January 22, 2020 in Pat Shingleton Column
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Pat Shingleton:

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In the 1880s, Dr. Charles Fleet invented Chapstick. The tubular ointment contains camphor, 
bees wax, menthol, petrolatum, phenol and aloe. Chapstick sales increase during the winter 
months. One ingredient used in Chapstick was also useful for another ailment. Personal hygiene 
was certainly limited in comparison to  current regimes. Those that contracted acne and smallpox 
scars found that severe scars developed in adulthood. Therefore the treatment for scars was
bee's wax. Pictures discovered today identify women with their faces layered with bee's wax 
to fill and smooth their complexion. Another item includes episodes of "gossipy" conversation 
or "staring," at a face-infused with the wax, thus the customary retort was "mind your own bee's 
wax." A smiling face, loaded with wax dried wax initiated another expression, "crack a smile." 
Finally, sitting too close to the fireplace began the a similar expression, "you are 
losing face." There you have it!

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