Pat Shingleton: "Chapstick and Bees Wax..."



In the 1880s, Dr. Charles Fleet invented Chapstick . The tubular ointment contains camphor,

bees wax, menthol, petrolatum, phenol and aloe. Chapstick sales increase during the winter

months. One ingredient used in Chapstick was also useful for another ailment. Personal hygiene

was certainly limited in comparison to current regimes. Those that contracted acne and smallpox

scars found that severe scars developed in adulthood. Therefore the treatment for scars was

bee's wax. Pictures discovered today identify women with their faces layered with bee's wax

to fill and smooth their complexion. Another item includes episodes of "gossipy" conversation

or "staring," at a face-infused with the wax, thus the customary retort was "mind your own bee's

wax." A smiling face, loaded with wax dried wax initiated another expression, "crack a smile."

Finally, sitting too close to the fireplace began the a similar expression, "you are

losing face." There you have it!