Pat Shingleton: "An Historical 4th..."

On July 1, 1776, the final debate was underway in Philadelphia determining whether the 13 American colonies should declare their independence from Great Britain. John Dickinson of Pennsylvania appealed for loyalty to the British. When John Adams began his oration for independence a thunderstorm erupted as he was delivering a powerful speech in the midst of lightning and rolling thunder. At Independence Hall, candles were lit for the Continental Congress while Adams continued his passionate address that was louder than the weather outside. The following day the momentous vote was taken during another storm. On July 3rd, the storm front moved through Philadelphia and cool weather was in place for the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July. Here is another... James Heintze researched weather conditions for the Fourth of July and noted that in New York City from 1789 to 1855 rain fell on thirteen “Fourths.” On July 4, 1860, eight members of the German Fusiliers died from sunstroke in a Charleston, S.C. parade. On July 4, 1874 the New York Herald reported that “whole blocks of houses” in Washington, D.C. lost roofs when a tornado roared through the town. In Boston on July 4, 1831, The National Intelligencer reported that, “The Northern Lights were beautifully vivid at the close of the 4th.” The hottest Independence Days have come from seven cities in the Southwest including: Needles, Palm Springs, Thermal, Daggett and Blythe, CA, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Schenectady, New York reported an earthquake on July 4, 1806.