Part of Hwy. 74 to be closed until mid-October due to road construction

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Part of Highway 74 in Ascension Parish is set to be closed for a month, weather permitting, due to roadwork. 

Highway 74 near Sno's Seafood and Steak off of Airline Highway will be closed to all traffic for road maintenance.

The road is set to reopen on Oct. 19 if the roadwork stays on schedule.

