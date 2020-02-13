Part of Highway 930 in Prairieville will be closed Saturday and Sunday

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced a temporary closure of Highway 930, which is also known as Daigle Road, between Henry Road and Parker Road in Prairieville on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16.

The road will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm each day.

Local traffic will be able to get to and from their property, but will not be able to pass through during this time.

Detours will be available via Parker Road, Tillotson Road, and West Lane.

Officials say this closure is needed to be able to safely remove trees in the area.