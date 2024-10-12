61°
Parkview Baptist tops Port Allen in back-and-forth game
PORT ALLEN - The Parkview Baptist Eagles got back on track Friday night with a tough district win over Port Allen.
The Eagles and Pelicans went back and forth all game, with Parkview Baptist scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the second half to win 31-24.
Parkview Baptist, now 3-3 this season, will play at Collegiate next Friday, October 18.
Port Allen drops to 3-3 this fall. The will play at Madison Prep next Friday.
