Parishes expect approval for disaster food stamps soon - here's how to apply

BATON ROUGE - Disaster food stamps are in the process of being approved for parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida.

State officials said the full approval is expected within days. The federal government must approve the request, which would make disaster food stamp money available to many people who currently do not qualify for regular food stamps.

Saturday morning, Livingston Parish officials posted on Facebook, its residents should begin the application process. So-called DSNAP benefits were expected soon.

Residents will be able to apply between September 27 and October 2, the parish posted, by calling 1-888-524-3578.

Anyone living in a parish impacted by the storm should pre-register at the Department of Children and Family Services website: Click HERE.

Officials will text DSNAP updates. Text LADSNAP to 898-211. The state will send messages about when parishes are approved.

The LAWallet app can also help verify applicants for DSNAP. Click HERE to see how it works.

People already receiving food stamps do not need to apply for the special, disaster-based food stamp program.