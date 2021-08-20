Parents of NASCAR driver's father strangled his wife, killed himself

The Associated Press, ABC News

ORANGE, Calif. - Police say the father of former auto racing star Robby Gordon strangled his wife before fatally shooting himself in their Southern California home.



An Orange, California, police spokesman announced the cause of death in the apparent murder-suicide involving 68-year-old Robert Gordon and 57-year-old Sharon Gordon. The spokesman said officers discovered the bodies in an upscale suburban neighborhood after receiving a 911 call Wednesday afternoon.