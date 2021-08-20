89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parents of NASCAR driver's father strangled his wife, killed himself

4 years 11 months 3 days ago Friday, September 16 2016 Sep 16, 2016 September 16, 2016 7:05 AM September 16, 2016 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
The Associated Press, ABC News

Trending News

ORANGE, Calif. - Police say the father of former auto racing star Robby Gordon strangled his wife before fatally shooting himself in their Southern California home.

An Orange, California, police spokesman announced the cause of death in the apparent murder-suicide involving 68-year-old Robert Gordon and 57-year-old Sharon Gordon. The spokesman said officers discovered the bodies in an upscale suburban neighborhood after receiving a 911 call Wednesday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days