Parents of girl in Cynthia Perkins' class file lawsuit over shocking details of kids being served bodily fluids

***WARNING: This story contains material that some readers might find disturbing****

LIVINGSTON – Bombshell details from state prosecutors that children in a Livingston Parish public school were served food covered in a man’s ejaculate has prompted a lawsuit.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit was able to uncover the secret court document filed two weeks ago under seal.

The lawsuit is related to the ongoing criminal case against Cynthia Perkins, a Livingston Parish Public School System teacher, and her husband, Dennis, a sheriff’s deputy. The couple is accused in a disturbing, 150-count indictment related to child sex crimes and prosecutors also revealed Tuesday, there may be a third person involved.

WBRZ was first to report weeks ago, the case also involves allegations Dennis Perkins ejaculated on food and a drink that was believed to have been served to students in Cynthia Perkins’ class. Investigative details confirming the original WBRZ report were made public in the indictment Tuesday.

Wednesday, Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto found a lawsuit filed by the family of a child in the class.

The lawsuit states an unidentified a minor child, called “Jane Doe,” in the court documents, was a student in Cynthia Perkins’ class and that the child “ingested cupcakes that were brought to the school by Cynthia Perkins that were adulterated with human bodily fluids, including semen that was supplied by defendant Dennis Perkins and videoed by Cynthia Perkins.”

Lawsuit alleges there was “negligence on behalf of Livingston Parish School Board… In allowing Cynthia Perkins to violate school policy by allowing her to bring homemade goods and serve them to her students.”

The lawsuit also accuses the district of failing to employ a safe and competent teacher; failing to properly check background of Cynthia Perkins prior to hiring her; and Failing to employ proper procedures to ensure safety of students.”

The lawsuit suggests the little girl in the class suffered injuries including: fear of AIDS, fear of communicable diseases, emotional stress, loss of enjoyment of life, nausea and other damages and losses to be shown at trial.

The school district said it would not comment, since it is now “pending litigation.”

