Parents of Baker High students hoping school can re-open doors

BAKER- Baker High School still sits unoccupied since the 2016 floods. Frustrated parents and students want to know one thing—when will the school open its doors again?

"It makes me feel bad because it's a community school, and a lot of kids have missed out," Cynthia Knox, a mother of a high school junior, said.

In the meantime, while Baker High sits in financial aid limbo, high school students are required to attend Baker Middle School.

Cynthia Knox figures her son won't ever walk the halls of Baker High School

"I am not sure. All I know is Sen. Graves sent an envelope in the mail saying that they have funds to get the school ready to get repaired but not sure when," Knox said.

WBRZ tried to get a hold of Baker School District leaders to get some of those answers. No one would talk to us today or before the district's evening meeting Tuesday.

Last month, the school was approved for a $1.3 million FEMA grant, but the cost to rebuild is $22 million.

Knox hopes the small amount can kick start the long-overdue project.

"I think they need to get started because my child is in the 11th grade, but by the time they do get started, he will be out of school, and he will miss that high school experience."

Last year, plans stalled out when the school district was not approved for two loans totaling $14 million. School district leaders said at the time they hoped they could eventually get that money.

Tuesday evening, the Baker School Board passed an item to begin a 30-day process of advertising for bids from construction companies that will be renovating the high school.

The advertisement will be the same as the proposal from 2017, that did not get completed when funding fell through.