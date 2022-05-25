Latest Weather Blog
Parents booked for daughter's murder released from jail; victim spent years rotting away on couch
SLAUGHTER - Two parents charged with murder after their daughter allegedly spent years malnourished on a couch are now out on bond.
On Monday, a grand jury indicted Sheila and Clay Fletcher for second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher. They turned themselves in and were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail that same afternoon.
According to Sheriff Jeff Travis, Sheila and Clay Fletcher's bonds were set at $300,000 each Tuesday afternoon. Both tried to bond out Tuesday night, but they were not able to secure enough money for their combined release.
The sheriff said Wednesday morning that Sheila was able to bond out overnight. Jail records said her husband Clay was released on bond late Wednesday morning.
WBRZ was first to report last week that months went by without charges being filed against the couple after their daughter was found dead at their house in January. The East Feliciana Coroner's Office told WBRZ that starvation was one of the major contributing factors in Lacey Fletcher's death.
Sources close to the case said Lacey Fletcher was "melted" into the couch after having been there for so long, and the floor beneath the sofa was buckling because of the pooling feces and urine.
The couple is well-known in the community, specifically Sheila Fletcher, who resigned from her role as town alderman shortly after their daughter's death.
Following Sheila and Clay's indictment, warrants were issued for both of their arrests. The pair turned themselves into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon.
After months went by with no charges for the parents, East Feliciana District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he believes justice was served.
"This case was so horrific. The coroner and the sheriff's office initially investigates this case in January and the condition she was found was just unbelievable. You don't treat anybody or animals like that," D'Aquilla said.
The couple's charges carry a potential life sentence.
