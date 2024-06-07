Pair toss drugs from speeding car in Assumption-to-Ascension chase; numerous charges filed

PLATTENVILLE — Assumption Parish officials said Friday they had arrested a Pierre Part man and a Belle Rose woman on drug-related charges — but not littering — after watching them toss methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from their speeding car during a chase.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said a deputy had tried to pull over Tyler James Everett, 26, and his passenger Kaitlyn Marie Landry, 28, for a traffic violation on La. 70 Thursday afternoon. During a pursuit that continued into Ascension Parish, the deputy said he saw Landry toss items from the car at various times.

When deputies patted down Everett, they found meth and paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.

Everett is accused of aggravated flight, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, resisting an officer and driving without a license.

Landry is accused of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and failure to wear a seat belt.

The two were still jailed Friday pending a bond hearing.