Pair arrested in string of Ascension burglaries, allegedly stole multiple guns

GEISMAR - Deputies arrested two people in a string of car burglaries dating back to October.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's office said Eric Troquille, 36, and Natalie Gremillion, 29, were spotted by law enforcement Monday while they were riding together along Highway 42 in a vehicle tied to the investigation.

Deputies stated that multiple unlocked vehicles outside a business on Highway 75 in Geismar were burglarized Oct. 14. Three days later, a second business in the area had multiple unlocked cars broken into.

According to arrest documents, handguns were stolen from the vehicles in both burglaries.

On Oct. 30, a male was reportedly trying to break into several locked vehicles outside of a business on Ashland Road. A security guard went up to the suspect and told deputies he pointed a gun at him before running into nearby woods.

After reviewing the surveillance video, law enforcement was able to identify Troquille as a suspect in all three cases.

Troquille is charged with 17-counts of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of $1,000, ten counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of theft less than $1,000, seven counts of criminal trespass, aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted burglary.

Gremillion is charged with illegal possession of stolen things and theft.